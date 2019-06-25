Helicopter picnics take tourism experiences to new heights

UNITY: Captain Mike Jarvis of Pterodactyl Helicopters, The Soul Nook Collective owner Taryn Ryan and Woodlands of Marburg director David Ritchie have joined forces to offering a new tourism package to helicopter onto the site for a picnic.

THREE tourism operators are offering the chance for people to see Ipswich from a "whole different level" as part of a new tourism experience.

Woodlands of Marburg, Pterodactyl Helicopters and The Soul Nook Collective have combined to offer a luxurious package to draw tourists into the heart of the region.

People are picked up by helicopter from Brisbane or Lake Manchester, spend 20 minutes in the air and are then dropped off at the historic mansion for a gourmet picnic with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Woodlands of Marburg director David Ritchie said when he first arrived at the iconic heritage resort almost three years ago, he recognised Ipswich was going through a significant phase of building itself as a tourism destination.

"This place is obviously filled with history and it's not hard to sell once people are here but the big challenge is getting them here," he said.

"Some of the bigger players like us recognised very early on the best way to help the city itself in terms of tourism is for us to all put our heads together and come up with things that other places aren't doing."

Captain Mike Jarvis of Pterodactyl Helicopters said collaboration was key.

"From here we can do everything," he said.

"Ipswich over the last 10 years has embraced the fact that they are kind of the centre of the universe, just far enough away to be out of the rat race but close enough to be accessible to (Brisbane).

"The work that the industry and development section of the council have done over the last few years has been fabulous. All we've had to do is just leverage off that... and then you've got to deliver."

The Soul Nook Collective owner Taryn Ryan said after touching down, visitors can chose to take a tour of the mansion before settling down to a gourmet platter and drinks.

She said it was the perfect place to watch the sunset over the countryside.

Packages start at $995 for two people. Call 3201 0005 for more information.