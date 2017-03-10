Helicopter patrols keep power lines safe in Ipswich region

Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines.

Helicopter patrols in Southern Queensland over the coming months will help Powerlink Queensland maintain the reliability and safety of its high voltage electricity network.

Patrols are expected to take place until early May (weather permitting) across the Ipswich region where the network is located.

Powerlink Chief Executive Merryn York said the inspections were essential to the ongoing maintenance program, and completing this work with minimum disruption to local communities was a key focus.

Ms York said during the inspections, the pilot would endeavour to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

"Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to pause to enable closer inspection of the lines," she said.

Ms York said Powerlink was aware that low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock. She encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact the company for further information.

"In particular, if you have a Powerlink easement on or near your property and would like to register your details to receive more information about upcoming patrols in your area, or to ensure your contact details are up to date, please contact us on FREECALL 1800 635 369 (during business hours)," she said.

Further details, including a comprehensive list of patrol areas, can also be obtained by visiting www.powerlink.com.au (go to 'Landholders and Property/Helicopter activities').