Helicopter called to highway car, truck crash
A WOMAN is in to hospital after a car and truck collided on the Warrego Hwy this morning.
Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called to the highway at Glenore Grove at about 9.30am following reports of a two-car crash.
A patient, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a minor head injury and in a stable condition.
Two more patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
It comes as a motorcyclist was injured in a single vehicle crash at 9.55am.
Paramedics were called to the incident on Jordan St.
The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.