Helicopter called to highway car, truck crash

A WOMAN is in to hospital after a car and truck collided on the Warrego Hwy this morning.

Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called to the highway at Glenore Grove at about 9.30am following reports of a two-car crash.

A patient, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a minor head injury and in a stable condition.

Two more patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It comes as a motorcyclist was injured in a single vehicle crash at 9.55am.

Paramedics were called to the incident on Jordan St.

The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.