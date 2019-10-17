Heist nets $25,000 in property

DIAMOND rings, gold bracelets and a Dyson vacuum cleaner were looted by two thieves as they ransacked a suburban home.

An Ipswich court this week heard police recovered nearly $25,000 worth of stolen jewellery after finding the pair two days later, but the fate of the $700 vacuum remains a mystery.

Michael Noffke, 28, a tradesman from Shailer Park, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and stealing at Mount Cotton on August 20; and possession of ice on August 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the recovered jewellery was worth $24,439. Noffke had been on a suspended sentence at the time for previous offences.

The jewellery taken during the break-in included Tiffany and Co. bracelets and necklaces, Pandora silver earrings, diamond and gold rings worth $3000 and $2500. Among other items was the Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Defence lawyer Shaune Irving sought a head sentence of six to nine months with immediate parole, taking into account the 49 days already spent in custody.

"It's been a stark realisation to him,” Mr Irving said of his client's remorse.

The court heard Noffke would work as a concreter upon his release from jail.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted Noffke still had other matters before Ipswich District Court.

Mr Shepherd noted the offence was aggravated by the fact it was committed just four days after Noffke received a suspended four-month jail sentence in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Mr Shepherd sentenced him to eight months' jail for the burglary, and 14 days' jail for the drug charge.

The previous suspended sentence of four months' jail was activated to make a total sentence of 12 months. Noffke will be released on parole December 28.