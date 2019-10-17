Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo. Rob Williams
News

Heist nets $25,000 in property

Ross Irby
by
17th Oct 2019 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIAMOND rings, gold bracelets and a Dyson vacuum cleaner were looted by two thieves as they ransacked a suburban home.

An Ipswich court this week heard police recovered nearly $25,000 worth of stolen jewellery after finding the pair two days later, but the fate of the $700 vacuum remains a mystery.

Michael Noffke, 28, a tradesman from Shailer Park, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and stealing at Mount Cotton on August 20; and possession of ice on August 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the recovered jewellery was worth $24,439. Noffke had been on a suspended sentence at the time for previous offences.

The jewellery taken during the break-in included Tiffany and Co. bracelets and necklaces, Pandora silver earrings, diamond and gold rings worth $3000 and $2500. Among other items was the Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Defence lawyer Shaune Irving sought a head sentence of six to nine months with immediate parole, taking into account the 49 days already spent in custody.

"It's been a stark realisation to him,” Mr Irving said of his client's remorse.

The court heard Noffke would work as a concreter upon his release from jail.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted Noffke still had other matters before Ipswich District Court.

Mr Shepherd noted the offence was aggravated by the fact it was committed just four days after Noffke received a suspended four-month jail sentence in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Mr Shepherd sentenced him to eight months' jail for the burglary, and 14 days' jail for the drug charge.

The previous suspended sentence of four months' jail was activated to make a total sentence of 12 months. Noffke will be released on parole December 28.

More Stories

break and enter ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Women to be forced appointment on water board

    premium_icon Women to be forced appointment on water board

    News Recent changes instated by the state government continue to draw backlash from community and councillors alike

    Ipswich mum sentenced over ice-fuelled car chase

    premium_icon Ipswich mum sentenced over ice-fuelled car chase

    News A mother was high on ice when she and a man led police on a chase through the...

    Rise in dementia deaths makes elderly patients a 'priority'

    premium_icon Rise in dementia deaths makes elderly patients a 'priority'

    Health Dementia deaths have risen by 69 per cent since 2009.

    Customers can't get enough of new Vietnamese bakery's food

    premium_icon Customers can't get enough of new Vietnamese bakery's food

    Business A vegetarian of 30 years couldn't resist their meat pies.