Hefty fines for Ipswich's drunk drivers

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

JARED Gary James Rolph pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Augustine Heights on October 15.

Rolph, 25 from Augustine Heights, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $100.

AARON Edward Clark pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains on October 9. The 30-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

SEBASTIAN Cufi pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on November 9.

Cufi, 19 from Brassall, was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

DANIEL Christopher Smeekes pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Yamanto on September 10. The 39-year-old Brassall man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

DANIEL William Stewart pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a drug was in his blood or saliva at Sadliers Crossing on October 6.

Stewart, 19 from Raceview, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

JACOB Charles Bosen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on September 30. Bosen, 21 from Trinity Beach, was between the middle and high alcohol limits. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $450.

CASEY Gerald Gillespie pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank on November 17.

Gillespie, 37 from Camira, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $900.

DUANE Raymond John Rowe pleaded guilty pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on October 31. Rowe, 27 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified from driving for three months and convicted but not further punished.

VERNON Philip Wright pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Brassall on October 22.

The 39-year-old from Deebing Heights was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.