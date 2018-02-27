Thousands in fines with kerbside dumpers targeted

The council will target people who place rubbish or materials on the side of the road.

The council will target people who place rubbish or materials on the side of the road. Helen Spelitis

PEOPLE who leave rubbish and furniture on kerbs face a $2018 fine as the Ipswich City Council begins cracking down on illegal dumping.

Between July and September last year, the council collected about 2500 tonnes of rubbish from 30,000 premises during its biennial kerbside collection program.

With that program now finished, the council will target people who place rubbish or materials on the side of the road.

Health, Security and Community Safety Committee chair, Councillor Sheila Ireland, said some people had a false assumption that rubbish they dumped would be removed.

"Property which is not wanted any longer is put out on the footpath, with some in the community assuming council will come by any day of the week and collect it," she said.

Residents can only leave waste on the kerb during the council's collection program.

At all other times placing materials on the side of the road is considered illegal dumping, and could net fines of up to $2018.

Cr Ireland said unsecured material could become a hazard to traffic and injure pedestrians.

"Dumping unwanted material on the side of the road is unsightly and potentially dangerous to pedestrians and other road users," she said.

"Littering and dumping not only makes our city and natural areas look dirty and uncared for, it can also have significant adverse health, safety, financial and environmental impacts."

People are being encouraged to manage waste by taking it to a refuse centre or donating the material to a charity.

The material can be given away for free, but the council warned it must be kept and advertised within your property boundaries.

Skip-bins can also be hired for the disposal of green, building and general waste.