Heavyweights vie for RLI supremacy

READY TO FIRE: Player of the year frontrunner and Brothers captain Wesley Conlon's experience will be invaluable during the finals. Cordell Richardson

GOODNA and Brothers will go head-to-head in coming weeks to determine which club is the dominant powerhouse in the Rugby League Ipswich competition.

Each holds a strong claim to the title of Ipswich's premier club.

The score will be settled on Grand Final day. But it starts tomorrow when the arch nemesis face off in major semi-finals across all three grades.

Goodna A-Grade coach Corey Kirk boldly outlined the club's intentions to secure its first ever grand slam before leading the Division two side to glory over the Brethren last weekend.

Having drawn first blood and bagged the first of its targeted premierships, the club pushes forward in search of the elusive slam.

It is in the best position it has ever been in to pull off the rare feat, with all senior teams blessed with quality and firing.

"Ideally all our grades would win and take the most direct route through,” Kirk said.

"Each grade has got a group of players and it means a lot to them, and to us as a club.

"All of our opposed sessions have been really high energy.

"The whole club is ready to go out there and get the job done.

"Let's hope it works out and we can have the week off and let the other teams bash each other.”

Kirk said the club was lucky to have great depth and he was not surprised all of its teams were one win away from appearing in the big dance.

He said the best teams had finished one and two in every grade and tonight represented a possible grand final rehearsal with Goodna looking forward to renewing its rivalry with its Raceview counterpart.

Kirk said the A-Graders had a seamless preparation, with the intensity at training lifting a gear in recent weeks.

He said he would look for his Queensland Rangers Ono So'oialo and Brett Kelly to hit peak form and orchestrate the win off the back of an experienced pack.

"They're fit and they're tough,” he said of his forwards.

"We feel like we've got them prepared physically and mentally as well.

"To beat Brothers you need to play a complete game for 80 minutes. We'll focus on completing our sets and competing on every play. But the biggest thing is our own self-belief.

"Everyone feels like we can achieve something special.

"There is no doubt Brothers are classy and they'll be there but we've addressed the lapses we've been having and we're looking for a complete performance.”

While Brothers coach Jason Connors declined to challenge Kirk for declaring publicly the Eagles were hunting a grand slam, he said his club would be hellbent on preventing the feat.

"I don't blame them for saying that,” he said.

"It is a big achievement if they can do it. That's what every club should be aiming for.”

He said he was satisfied with how his team shaped up as it approached the finals but would not allow himself to be overconfident.

"I'm never too confident,” he said.

"Every side in the finals has beaten us this year, so I'm not confident at all.

"I don't want to be cocky. Each of the teams left has beaten us, so we need to face each game like it is our last.

"I'm cautious, especially of Goodna.

"The plan is to take the shortest possible route. If we can do that I'll be a very happy man.

"If not we'll move on.

"We need to concentrate on one game at a time and play what's in front of us and that's Goodna.

"A mighty Goodna side in fact.”

The Blue and White welcome back influential forwards Robert Kennedy and Denman Ah You. They will also be boosted by the return of Maka Faingaa.

Brothers will be without strike centre Loia Fetaoai through a two-game suspension. His absence is a huge loss. Should Brothers qualify straight to the grand final he will no play.

The Eagles are at full strength. They have brought in Sione Piutau for the clash. Kirk said he is deserving of his jersey and expects him to add experience.

Game Day

RLI A-Grade Major semi-final: Tomorrow (6.30pm) - Brothers (1st) v Goodna Eagles (2nd).