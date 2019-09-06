Menu
Heavy smoke from morning fire affecting surrounding areas

Greg Osborn
by
6th Sep 2019 7:36 AM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire at Flagstone this morning.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze which is burning near Pastoral Court and Drover Crescent.

"The fire, which broke out this morning, poses no threat to property at this time," a QFES spokesperson said.  

"However heavy smoke is affecting the surrounding area.

"Residents should close windows and doors and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions." 

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

