Heavy rain threatens New Year's Eve festivities

THERE'S a chance thunderstorms and heavy rain putting a dampener on New Year's Eve celebrations this Sunday night.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said there was a high likelihood of rain starting from late afternoon on New Year's Eve.
That will follow what is likely to be a hot and humid weekend, with temperatures in the mid 30s expected on Saturday.
"There's an outside chance of some thundery rain very late on Saturday or early Sunday,” Ms Yuasa said.
"But it's Sunday, with another trough coming through, that we are more likely to see a storm which could ruin people's plans to watch the fireworks on New Year's Eve.
"If it comes it will be late afternoon and early evening. In terms of severity, there will be some severe storms around, but the biggest risk is in potentially heavy rain.”
If today feels hot and muggy, you might want to find a nice air-conditioned room or a pool tomorrow.
The mercury is set to climb to 36 degrees and - believe it or not - humidity is also set to increase.
Showers are likely to linger around Ipswich at least undtil mid-way through next week, with temperatures fluctuating between the low-to-mid-30s.