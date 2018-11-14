Menu
Crime

Heavy price for ignoring court ordered drive ban

Ross Irby
by
14th Nov 2018 12:03 AM
A SECURITY guard was doing his late night mobile rounds when police stopped him for a random breath test.

He tested negative to alcohol but a police check showed he was a disqualified driver.

Compounding his misery, the man was caught driving again less than three weeks later.

Brandon Jacob Friese, 24, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving when disqualified by a court order - on October 3 at Carrara, and on October 20 in Brisbane City; and failing to attend at court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Friese initially told police officers who pulled him over on October 3 that he was not carrying his licence.

A quick check revealed he was disqualified by court order.

Friese was again intercepted driving at 8pm on October 20 despite his licence being disqualified by an Ipswich court for six months on July 27.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Friese, who is now a fitter and turner, accepted he drove when disqualified in what was "a very foolish decision".

Friese feared a conviction could impact his security licence.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Friese had a limited history but his decision to drive again when disqualified was an issue. He was convicted and disqualified from driving for 25 months and fined $1000.

Friese was fined $300 for failing to appear in court on an earlier occasion.

disqualifed driving ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

