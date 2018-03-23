Menu
Anti Adani protesters outside Townsville City Council. March 22, 2018 Picture: Andrew Backhouse
Business

Heavy police presence at chambers blocks Adani protest

by ANDREW BACKHOUSE
23rd Mar 2018 10:42 AM

A HEAVY police presence has been established outside Townsville City Council chambers amid reports staff were feeling threatened by activists.

At least six police officers were guarding the entrance to the chambers during today's general meeting to prevent anti Adani protesters gaining access to the meeting, which is open to the general public.

Activists chanted "show us the minutes Jenny", in an apparent reference to Mayor Jenny Hill and a decision by the council to spend $18.5 million on an airstrip which will service Adani's Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin.

Peter Newey, of the Townsville Residents & Ratepayers Association Facebook page, started a Change.org petition last year calling for details about what the council made decisions on and how the councillors made their decisions.

The Bulletin is not suggesting Mr Newey is connected to the latest protest.

 

Today about 10 protesters were gathered outside the chambers being watched closely by police and council security.

The Bulletin was able to gain access to the meeting and the protesters could be heard from inside the chambers.

The meeting continued with the councillors generally seeming unperturbed.

It's the third time protesters have disrupted a council meeting this year.

Initial reports stated council staff felt "shaken" by the confrontation with the activists.

The Townsville council has said North Queensland would have lost 900 FIFO jobs to Rockhampton had it not agreed to co-fund Adani's Galilee Basin airstrip.

