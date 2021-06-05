Menu
Police have arrived outside the Royal Exhibition building vaccination hub in Carlton ahead of planned protest action today.
News

Heavy police presence ahead of protests

by Olivia Jenkins, Brianna Travers and Frances Vinall
5th Jun 2021 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:42 AM

Dozens of police officers have arrived vaccination hubs in preparation for anti-vaxxer protesters.

Three sites will be targeted by protesters who have threatened to cause widespread chaos at three of Melbourne’s major Covid vaccination hubs from 12pm on Saturday.

The venues include the Royal Exhibition Building, Sandown Racecourse and the Melbourne Showgrounds.

At the showgrounds police are patrolling the carpark.

There are huge lines of people waiting to get the jab at the Royal Exhibition building.

Groups such as Reignite Democracy Australia and right-wing anti-lockdown agitators are expected to target the site from midday.

Victoria Police visited the address of far-right social media personality Avi Yemeni on Friday night to advise him not to appear at the protests scattered across Melbourne.

More to come.

