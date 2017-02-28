28°
Heavy fine for "greedy" mud crab haul

28th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Fisheries seizes an illegal catch of mud crabs.




A FISHERMAN who pleaded guilty to five crab-related offences including possessing undersized and female mud crabs has been fined $3,100 and ordered to forfeit his crabbing gear.

During sentencing in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court, the magistrate referred to the fisher's "greed and disregard for the future sustainability of crab stocks".

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol field officer Vaughan Heath said a number of offences were detected during an operation against unlawful crabbing in the Kedron Brook floodway.

"QBFP officers inspected the Brisbane fisher's boat and found five female mud crabs which are a no-take species in Queensland, four undersized male mud crabs, 10 excess crab pots and unmarked fishing apparatus," Mr Heath said.

"The crabber was found in possession of a further four undersized male mud crabs during a routine patrol around the Nudgee Boat Ramp a number of weeks later."

Mr Heath said the court prosecution and penalty was a reminder to all fishers to follow Queensland's rules and regulations for sustainable crab fishing.

"Being a responsible crabber means using the correct number of crab pots and dillies (no more than four per person), marking them correctly, and being able to identify your catch," he said.

Under Fisheries regulations, penalties for crabbing-related offences include on-the-spot fines which range from $243 for undersized crabs and excess possession limits to $1,219 for interfering with crabbing apparatus.

Maximum penalties can exceed $120,000.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol relies on the ongoing support of the community.

If people suspect illegal crabbing, they should report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

Authorities have warned witnesses not to directly engage with anyone suspected of illegal crabbing.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crab fishing illegal crabbing

WHEN the Department of Child Safety passed Anne's* personal information on to her ex-partner while he was in jail, she immediately feared her for life.

Fisherman fined $3,100 and ordered to forfeit gear



