Heavy downpour leaves road in ruins

A BUSY street in North Ipswich is in need of urgent surface repairs after heavy overnight rainfall left parts of the road crumbling.

Images posted to social media on Monday showed two sizeable holes had emerged in the middle of W M Hughes Street as result of the recent downpour.

Resident Melanie Berge, whose backyard overlooks the road, said it appeared the damage was worsening with every vehicle that passed.

“I’m working from home today, and I could actually see it from my back door,” she said.

“I noticed earlier this morning that the bitumen was starting to come up a bit.

“As the garbage trucks came past today it just got worse and worse.”

She said it was a concern as the road was typically a high-traffic road for local motorists each day.

“Especially by locals that live around this back part, they use the road to bypass Pine Mountain,” Ms Berge said.

Large chunks are breaking away on W M Hughes St at North Ipswich. Pic: Melanie Berge

“A lot of people come down that road quite confidently, and not realising that’s there, they may end up with some car damage.”

Ms Berge estimated the larger hole to be about three metres in length.

“It’s not too bad widthwise but it does go down into the road so it’s quite deep,” she said.

“Around the sides of it, it’s starting to open up a bit more as well.

“I think the more cars that come across it, the more it’s just going to continue to open up.”

Despite the recent damage, she said the road surface along W M Hughes had been in “terrible” condition over recent years.

“There is a lot a lot of debris and water piles across the road right now as well, it’s not a very good road for drainage,” Ms Berge said.

“The whole road needs to be resurfaced, so hopefully that gets done in the future.”

W M Hughes St at North Ipswich sustained damage after Sunday evening's rainfall. Pic: Melanie Berge

She noted the streets lack of kerb and channel as a likely contributor.

The concerned woman said she contacted Ipswich City Council immediately on Monday morning to initiate repairs.

“They were really good, I got through straight away and the lady was really good in raising a service request.”

Ipswich City Council did not respond when contacted for comment.

