HEAVY: Bundamba firies get an equipment boost

HEAVY RESCUE: Ipswich firefighters join Minister Craig Crawford and QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll at the opening of the Bundamba Fire Station. Hayden Johnson

AN ADVANCED road-crash rescue appliance with new technology and heavy equipment has been gifted to the crew of the Bundamba Fire Station at its official opening day.

Keys to the $875,000 truck were handed over after the long-awaited $4.5million station was opened.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Ipswich Area Commander, Inspector Aerron Patterson said the heavy-rescue vehicle was a welcome addition to the new site.

Featuring new equipment and technology, the appliance includes a one-man operated inflatable work platform.

"Only having one person do that enables crew to do other things,” Inspector Patterson said.

"The jaws of life, the airbags - the hydraulic rams actually have a bigger capacity than what we have on our normal fire trucks.

"It enables our response, being in the centre of Ipswich, to be slightly quicker because we're in the middle of the highways now.”

Inspector Patterson said station staff were "very happy” with the new facility.

"It has been a long road to get here and there was a bit of apprehension as to what we're going to get,” he said.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the station would meet the needs of the future.

"Bundamba is one of the busiest stations in southeast Queensland and the busiest in Ipswich and this trend is likely to continue,” he said,

Member for Bundamba Miller, who credited the Newman Government with initially identifying the need for an upgrade, thanked the community for its patience.

"The new Bundamba Fire Station has been a long time coming,” she said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the upgrade would ensure firefighters respond in the quickest time -while also providing a functional workplace.