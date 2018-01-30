Armed police surround home

Heavily-armed police are swarming a street in Lancefield, Victoria where an armed man is holed up in a house.

Heavily-armed police are swarming a street in Lancefield, Victoria where an armed man is holed up in a house.

HEAVILY-ARMED police are swarming a street in Lancefield where an armed man is holed up in a house.

A witness told news.com.au that armoured officers have the house surrounded and are blaring messages into the home.

He said the situation escalated shortly after 12pm at a property in High St, the town's main street close to schools and businesses.

Nearby resident, Jack Martin, said officers are repeatedly blasting out messages through a megaphone - asking the man inside to exit the home, unarmed.

"I just went for a coffee and when I came back there were some unmarked police cars lined along the street," he said.

"When I looked out moments later the number of vehicles had doubled and I realised there was something going on."

He added officers were lying in the grass and waiting for the man to respond.

Police are asking the man to exit the home. Source: Jack Martin

Specialist officers from the Critical Incident Response Team are en route to Lancefield.

Victoria Police said it was not believed anyone else was in the house with the man.

Residents have been warned to steer clear of the area and remain indoors, amid reports the man could be armed with a gun.

"There is police everywhere which is very unusual for Lancefield - we never see the police around here," Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin added that he didn't know the person inside the surrounded home, but added that they were usually "very quiet".

High St is closed to traffic.

Victoria Police spokeswoman Natalie Butler said police were called about 9am following reports a man was armed with a firearm.

"At this stage it is not believed there is anyone in the house with him," Ms Butler said.

"There is no threat to the community."