Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Armed police arrest fugitive outside Toowoomba school

Michael Nolan
by
29th Jul 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s is in police custody after leading officers on a chase along the New England Highway this afternoon.

Senior Constable Terry Brighton from the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad said the man was alleged to have clipped, or possibly rammed, a motorcyclist near Hampton about 1pm.

"We are not too sure what happened, because we have not talked to the motorcyclist yet," he said.

The alleged offender continued along the highway to Toowoomba and crashed a black sedan near the intersection of Ruthven St and Gregory St, about 1.30pm.

Snr Constable Brighton said 10 officers - including heavily armed units from the tactical crime squad - swarmed the area and quickly arrested the offender, in nearby Kate St.

"We had him within minutes," he said

"He did not get too far, we picked him up in front of Downlands College."

The man is helping police with their investigation and is yet to be formally charged.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, aged in this 40s, was transported to Toowoomba Hospital for observation.

hit and run toowoomba police toowoomba tactical crime squad traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Vegan jerky saves couple’s bacon

    premium_icon Vegan jerky saves couple’s bacon

    Business AFTER losing almost everything in an investment-gone-wrong an Ipswich couple has created a plant-based jerky that’s stocked in supermarkets around Australia.

    • 29th Jul 2019 3:36 PM
    Man tells police 'get the f--k off my property'

    premium_icon Man tells police 'get the f--k off my property'

    Crime $1900 fine for disgruntled man after 'violent struggle'

    • 29th Jul 2019 2:48 PM
    Ipswich business's success is dreamtime for Kristy

    premium_icon Ipswich business's success is dreamtime for Kristy

    Careers "Now I'm able to bring what I've learnt to the table"

    • 29th Jul 2019 2:47 PM
    Mum's home business turns into state's scariest escape room

    premium_icon Mum's home business turns into state's scariest escape room

    Food & Entertainment There are plans plans to transform the southeast's escape room craze