Heavens above: Stargaze at the World Science Festival

HEAVENS ABOVE: Ipswich residents can stargaze as part of the festival.

HEAVENS ABOVE: Ipswich residents can stargaze as part of the festival. m-gucci

STARGAZING, conducting experiments and uncovering scientific discoveries are a few of the highlights which will feature at the upcoming World Science Festival Brisbane when it comes to Ipswich next month.

Over two big days on March 17 and 18, The Workshops Rail Museum will be turned into a science playground where visitors will be able to meet a range of top scientists, learn about the cool jobs which will be available in the future, enjoy an evening of stargazing and learn some quirky facts from the Street Science crew.

The events will be free and are suitable for people of all ages.

Exhibition manager Richelle McClymont said the museum was excited to host the event.

"We had a lot of families come last year, and we are looking to expand on that this year," she said.

"The festival gives families the opportunity to get up close and personal with scientists, get some hands on experience and learn lots of information."

"It's all about promoting science and science as a profession. Science is something we should be teaching our kids, as it is an invaluable way to learn about the world."

Events include:

Stargazing: Ipswich

Saturday, March 16 from 6.30-7.15pm and 7.30-8.15pm.

Members from the Brisbane Astronomical Society will be providing telescopes for you to explore and identify the stars to unlock the secrets of our observable universe. It is free to attend, but bookings are essential.

Street Science

Sunday, March 17 from 9.30am-3pm.

Take part in a range of hands-on activities that explore everything from new technology to environmental conservation, as you discover the wonder and excitement of science. It is free to attend and bookings are essential.

Science Nation: Science Says!

Sunday, March 17 from 6-7pm.

Join them as brilliant scientists, gifted comedians and talented communicators use their wits and wittiness to uncover the top scientific discoveries - and a few of the odder ones, too.

Hosted by Dr Joel - scientist, comedian and co-host of Food Lab on SBS. Tickets are $10 and bookings are essential.

Cool Jobs: Ipswich school program

Monday, March 18 from 10-11am.

The festival's ever-popular Cool Jobs is back to bring you face-to-face with amazing scientists doing amazing jobs. Learn what it takes to do some of the coolest jobs on earth.