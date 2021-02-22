Menu
Queensland heatwave (The Today Show)
Heatwave: Qld set for record temps

by Evin Priest
22nd Feb 2021 8:40 AM

Residents in Queensland and Western Australia are bracing for scorching temperatures with heatwaves set to peak in both states on Monday.

Record temperatures will hit Queensland, with Rockhampton set to climb to 41 degrees - its hottest February day in 52 years.

A severe heatwave sweeping Queensland will peak on Monday as record-breaking temperatures grip parts of the state. Picture: Windy.com
The mercury is set to rise to 37C at Ipswich, while in Brisbane it will be slightly cooler at 34C. It comes after temperatures climbed up to six degrees above average in parts of the state on Sunday.

On the other side of the country, Perth temperatures will soar to 39C, while Port Hedland will hit 40C.

Meanwhile, the rest of the nation will be cooler, with showers and storms forecast for areas of NSW, including 27C in Sydney. Melbourne will enjoy temperatures of 21C and a possible shower.

Children cool down at Southbank beach in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
