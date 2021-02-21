HEATWAVE: Ipswich to swelter as mercury soars

Temperatures are expected to soar across Ipswich during the next few days. Photo: Erin Smith.

IPSWICH is set to sweat, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 7C above average across Ipswich until Wednesday.

As the northern parts of the state swelters through the worst of a severe heatwave, the southern parts, including Ipswich, will not be spared.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Pieter Claassen said, starting Sunday, temperatures would creep up.

“Ipswich is getting as hot as 37C on Monday and the average through there (for this time of year) is quite a few degrees less than that,” Mr Claassen said.

“The average is just over 30C.”

Temperatures across the whole state will jump by between six and 10C.

Mr Claassen said an afternoon or early evening storm midway through the week would give residents some relief from the heat.

“It starts to cool on Tuesday but, at 34C, is still well above average,” he said.

“We might see a late storm, which would break the heat but it’s possible it will be severe.”

Temperatures are expected to have dropped by Wednesday.

“We’re forecasting 29C – a 5C drop from Tuesday and 8C drop from Monday,” Mr Claassen said.

“It should feel much nicer on Wednesday.”

