HEATWAVE: Racing changes for horses, dogs

STAY COOL: Jockey Robbie Fradd guides Majella Magic back to the Ipswich Turf Club enclosure after his win at last Friday's meeting. Changes have been made to meet the heat challenge at Friday's program at Bundamba.

EVEN Ipswich race meetings have been dramatically affected by Friday's heatwave.

The six-race gallop meeting at Bundamba has been moved forward to start at 10am before the scorching weather peaks.

The change in Ipswich Turf Club programming comes as the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club's twilight meeting at the Showgrounds has gone the other way.

The first of 10 greyhound races on Friday night will launch from the boxes at 7.01pm, instead of the usual 3pm.

Saturday night's greyhound meeting will start at 6.01pm.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching can't recall another time a meeting at Bundamba has started so early to beat the heat.

"That's the whole reason,'' Kitching said.

"Racing Queensland rang yesterday and said the forecast that they had was the heat will continue rising through the day and hit its peak at between 3 and 3.30 (pm). And at a peak of 41 degrees, which is dangerous for the animals.''

While the earlier start could affect the club's turnover, Kitching said it was in the best interests of the horses.

"From our point of view, it is not ideal,'' Kitching said.

"It affects wagering significantly - the wagering will be right down - and we have quite a number of functions on.

"But the important part is the horse.

"This way we get to look after the animals the best we can and we get the race meeting through.''

With a number of pre-Christmas functions scheduled, the club has decided to extend their time from 10am-5pm.

Groups attending Friday's turf club meeting will be given access to air-conditioning.

Kitching said two options were considered.

They were splitting the meeting to have a few races earlier and some late races before dark, or have all races staged before the worst of the heat.

Kitching said the first option would have created an excessively long day at the track and stables for the horses, as well as trainers, jockeys and stewards.

He said such an early start was a rare occurrence at the Bundamba complex.

While he can't remember another time when an Ipswich meeting started so early, he said an ITC program was put back a day four years ago due to the heat.

On that occasion, it was a sweltering Saturday meeting in January switched to a cooler timeslot on the Sunday.

Friday's race program is scheduled to finish at 12.43pm with the $20,000 K&R Plumbing Benchmark 75 heat over 1350m. It is a part of a summer series, ironically on a day the mercury is tipped to break the 40 degree barrier.