Heatwaves and floods: 12 months of weather in Ipswich

IT HAS been another year of extremes in Ipswich weather, with pounding rain in March from former Tropical Cyclone Debbie, and scorching hot September days contributing to above average annual figures.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's annual statistics for the Amberley weather station, Ipswich had an average maximum temperature of 28.01 degrees this year - nearly two degrees above the long-term average of 26.8.

Boosting that figure was an unusually hot September, where the mercury peaked at 40.1 degrees - the hottest day of the year - on September 28 and was consistently above 30 on consecutive days, pushing the month's average to just three decimal points below the 30-degree mark.

Even our usually chilly winter months weren't very chilly this year. The average maximum for June and July was a lovely 23 degrees, while August was even warmer at 25.5.

Our hottest month overall for 2017 was February, in which Ipswich residents sweated it out with an average maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees.

Ipswich City Council staff and volunteers filling sand bags at the Rosewood SES depot. David Nielsen

Rainfall in Ipswich in 2017 was as up and down as ever, thanks in no small part to former Tropical Cyclone Debbie dumping bucketloads of rain on us on the last two days of March.

On March 30, 78mm was recorded at Amberley, but that figure was dwarfed the following day, when the city was pounded with the full force of what was left of destructive Debbie.

With 143.6mm of rain falling, there were fears at one stage that the city could be in for another significant flood.

Luckily, that did not eventuate.

Following a relatively dry winter, Ipswich enjoyed an unseasonably wet October, in which a total rainfall figure of 144mm was recorded - almost double the long-term average for that month.

Ipswich experienced both weather extremes in 2017. Rob Williams

The year in weather

Hottest day: September 28, 40.1 degrees

Wettest day: March 31, 143.6mm

Hottest month: February, 33.7 degrees average

Wettest month: March, 282.8mm total

Driest month: September, 1mm total

Coldest day: August 20, -0.9 minimum

Coldest month: July, average range of 4.5-23 degrees

Cool and wet start to 2018

Map showing the long-term rain forecast for southeast Queensland. Bureau of Meteorology

THE Ipswich region is likely to experience a cooler and wetter start to the New Year.

The Bureau of Meteorology's long-term outlook for rain and temperature indicates large sections of the Australian continent will feel the effects of a weak La Nina from January through to March.

For Ipswich and the rest of Southeast Queensland, that translates to about a 25 per cent chance of exceeding the median maximum temperatures for that time, and a 65 per cent chance of exceeding the median rainfall for that time.

While it is a very generalised forecast, it gives an overall picture of the prevailing conditions for the next three months. In its summary of early 2018, the Bureau of Meteorology states that January is most likely to be wetter than average in the Southeast Queensland.

"La Niña conditions are present in the tropical Pacific Ocean. This event is forecast to be short lived and weak," the Bureau says.

While most of Australia is likely to experience cooler than average day and night temperatures, small sections of the mainland and Tasmania have a high chance of hotter than average temps.