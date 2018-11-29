HEATWAVE: Everything you need to know for next seven days
TEMPERATURES
IPSWICH residents are bracing for days of extreme weather conditions with temperatures expected to peak at 40C.
The hottest part of the heatwave will be on Monday when forecasters expect the mercury to hit 40C.
Today will peak at 35C while day time maximums on Friday and the weekend will range between 34C and 38C.
Minimum temperatures will also be uncomfortably high with 23C and 21C on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
A severe heatwave warning is in place for parts of the southeast starting Friday to Tuesday.
There will be reprieve from the heat on Tuesday when a possible morning shower will help reduce day time maximums to 32C.
Conditions on Wednesday will be more than 10C cooler than on the weekend with highs of 28C.
Another hot day! ☀️ 🥵 Infants, the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women & people with some pre-existing medical issues are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness.— Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) November 28, 2018
Symptoms include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and fainting. pic.twitter.com/VqEYFqWoRz
IPSWICH
Thursday: Maximums of 35C
Friday: 17-34C
Saturday: 19-35C
Sunday: 19-38C
Monday: 23C-40C
Tuesday: 21-32C
Wednesday: 18-28C
GATTON
Thursday: Maximums of 33C
Friday: 16-34C
Saturday: 17-35C
Sunday: 18-38C
Monday: 23-40C
Tuesday: 19-31C
Wednesday: 17-27C
BOONAH
Thursday: Maximums of 32C
Friday: 15-32C
Saturday: 16-33C
Sunday: 17-37C
Monday: 20-39C
Tuesday: 19-30C
Wednesday: 15-26C
VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER
FORECASTERS are warning a very high fire danger will be in place across southeast Queensland at least for the next two days.
It comes after a bush fire broke out at Chuwar on Wednesday afternoon.
READ MORE: 'YOU WORRY ABOUT YOUR KIDS': A VETERAN FIRE FIGHTER'S STORY
Flinders Conservation Park at Peak Crossing has been closed all week as crew battle at bush fire at Undullah, south of Ripley.
The fire was first reported on November 24 but as at 9.15am today, the fire was burning in inaccessible country north of Mt Elliot Rd.
Firefighters are working to contain the fire and will monitor the fire throughout the day.
Another fire is burning at Mount French, near Boonah.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said warm temperatures were expected to fuel the fire risk today and tomorrow.
"It will be a warm week and temperatures will increase again into Sunday and Monday ahead of a trough coming through," Ms Yuasa said.
"Once that moves through there will be a slightly cooler air mass and a bit of relief on the way but we'll have to wait till next week.
"There should be weaker winds compared to Wednesday.
"For Ipswich it should be much less windy today, looking ahead we might see those winds pick up on Sunday or Monday but they should be light for the next couple of days.
"There is still a very high fire danger today and Friday, dropping back to high.
"Fire dangers are still elevated so it's still worth being cautious."
The previous fire ban ending at midnight on Wednesday has been extended and a fire ban applies midnight on Thursday in the local government areas of Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan and Scenic Rim.