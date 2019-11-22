Heat takes toll on cricket captain

ENGLISH-bred cricketer Alex Welsh retired hurt suffering from the scorching conditions in last Saturday's IWMCA game against the South East Redbacks at Bichel Oval.

"That was just a bit of heat exhaustion,'' Welsh said.

"I was just in a bad way with the weather really.

"After bowing and fielding for 50 overs and went out to bat, I didn't feel good at all.''

However, Welsh had a rest and was padded up ready to return. He wasn't needed on Saturday as Laidley successfully chased their 201 run target only losing five wickets.

The Laidley captain was back for last Sunday's Harding and Madsen Shield final with no major after effects.

The tie in that semi-final was the sixth in Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first grade competitions.

Centrals and Laidley played out a tie in the first ever Baxter Big Bash T20 grand final in the 2012/13 season.

Other ties were:

December 14, 2013: Northsiders v Eastern Taipans at Sternberg Oval;

January 29, 2005: Bundamba Strollers v Brothers at Strollers;

February 26, 1994: Brothers v Laidley/ Ranges at Marsden No.2;

October 1, 1977: Waysiders v Booval at Burnie Board;

March 18, 1972: Ranges v Brothers at RAAF No.1.