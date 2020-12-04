Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
News

Heat star in hospital with suspected COVID case

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
4th Dec 2020 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cricket star Mujeeb Ur Rahman is being taken to hospital from a Gold Coast hotel after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.

The world No.2 ranked Afghani spinner had flown into Australia to play for Brisbane Heat in this year's KFC Big Bash.

He is believed to be one of three new COVID cases discovered in quarantine at the Voca Hotel in Surfers Paradise, according to police sources.

 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)

 

They are all being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mujeeb had been playing for the King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Heat star in Qld hospital with suspected COVID case

brisbane heat coronavirus mujeeb ur rahman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big-hitting, spinning whiz Jack set to join Brisbane Heat

        Premium Content Big-hitting, spinning whiz Jack set to join Brisbane Heat

        Cricket Ipswich Hornets all-rounder on standby for Big Bash League after testing round of premier grade T20 matches.

        Labor’s childcare plan promises huge savings for parents

        Premium Content Labor’s childcare plan promises huge savings for parents

        Politics More details will be revealed on exactly how much money parents can expect to save...

        Ipswich joggers baffled over Parkrun’s delayed comeback

        Premium Content Ipswich joggers baffled over Parkrun’s delayed comeback

        News Ipswich City Council is in negotiations with Parkrun Australia over massive...

        Coal miners’ sacrifice to build city will never be forgotten

        Premium Content Coal miners’ sacrifice to build city will never be forgotten

        News The service pays tribute to the 186 men and boys who lost their lives in work...