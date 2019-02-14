UPDATE 4PM: Ipswich sweltered though severe heat, an extreme UV rating and a dust haze as heatwave conditions peaked today.

With little or no cloud cover and a maximum temperature forecast above 40C, residents were urged to take precautions.

That included staying indoors, covering up when going outside and using sunscreen, especially between 8am-4pm.

The mercury climbed steadily from its morning low of 22C at 5.30am and went past the 30C mark at 9am.

It eventually peaked at 1.30pm with a high of 40.2C - almost 10C above the February maximum of 30.4C.

The highest apparent temperature was 38.3C at 1pm.

From 2pm to 4pm temperatures continued to fluctuate, ranging from 38.9C to 36.4C.

Locals also had to contend with a dust haze that the Bureau of Meteorology reports will likely persist into tomorrow.

This system moved in from the west but didn't affect visibility as much as a dust storm.

The good news is these extreme conditions are expected to taper off tomorrow.

Ipswich can expect a maximum of 33C, with cloud cover and a 50 per cent likelihood of showers delivering up to 8mm in the afternoon.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will cool even further with highs of 31C forecast.

City swelters in severe heat, extreme UV and dust haze

EARLIER: Sweltering heat continues to dominate Ipswich and surrounding towns today and residents are being urged to take precautions.

With a maximum temperature above 40C and an UV Index rating of extreme, it's a day to stay indoors.

If you do find yourself outside, cover up and use sunscreen, especially between 8am-4pm.

The mercury has climbed steadily from this morning's low of 22C at 5.30am, and at 3.30pm was 38.6C.

It peaked earlier at 1.30pm with a high of 40.2C and an apparent temperature of 38.1C.

Today's maximum was almost 10C above the February maximum of 30.4C.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest outlook also shows a dust haze moving across the region.

This system is pushing towards the southeast corner and will be obvious later today and tomorrow, however it won't affect visibility as much as a dust storm.

The BoM three-day heatwave forecast map for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A spokesperson for the weather bureau says this extreme weather is due to a low-intensity heatwave that set in over the region earlier this week. Today marks the peak of these conditions.

The severe heat, extreme UV and dust have also prompted warnings from Queensland Ambulance, urging people to look after themselves in the hot weather.

Everyone needs to take care in hot weather, but some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated.

Remember to:

Stay well hydrated, avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks

Limit your physical activity

Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day

If you see pets, children or vulnerable people located in a car, phone Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER: If you can, today is a day to stay indoors.

That's because the mercury is forecast to go through the roof.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest outlook shows the temperature is likely to rise above the 40C mark.

That's more than 10C above the February average of 30.4C.

Cover up when outdoors and use sunscreen, especially between 8am-4pm.

The heat and lack of cloud cover will ensure the UV Index climbs to an extreme reading of 13, according to the Bureau.

This high UV Index will persist into tomorrow and Friday, too.

Boonah, Gatton, Esk and Laidley will not fare any better and are all set to register 40C-plus days, too. Even Brisbane, with its coastal breezes, will be a toasty 36C.

The severe heat is a one-off for the week.

Temperatures will drop off overnight. Tomorrow is expected to hit a high of 34C, almost 7C cooler than today.

Showers are likely in the afternoon and there could be a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Friday appears the best day for rain.

Expect possible falls anywhere between 0-4mm, with a 50 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm could be likely in the afternoon and evening.

Temperature-wise, the city will get back to normal by Friday, with a high of 30C.

The weekend will be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 30-31C.

Things will heat up slightly on Monday, with a high of 33C.