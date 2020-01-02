Heat captain says sorry to fans

NOT HAPPY: Furious Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn leaves the field following his dismissal during last night’s Big Bash League cricket match against Perth Scorchers at the Gold Coast.

Skipper Chris Lynn has issued an impassioned apology after the Brisbane Heat delivered a truly abysmal performance with the blade last night.

In perhaps the worst showing in the club’s history, the Heat were skittled for 109 in 18.4 overs after having the game in control with Perth Scorchers posting just 149/6.

Losing wickets repeatedly, only a late flurry from the tail saved face.

The Heat’s best on ground import Zahir Khan 19 (10) and Ben Laughlin 17 (13) were two of the few who demonstrated some fight.

The skipper attempted to show greater resolve at the crease but was unable to hold it together amid the carnage around him.

With the run rate escalating, he chose to unleash, only to hole out on the boundary for 14 (21).

The spin of official man of the match Fawad Ahmed 3/16 (4) and Ashton Agar 2/16 (4) did much of the damage.

An embarrassed Lynn said he wished to publicly apologise to Brisbane Heat fans for the horrendous night out at Metricon Stadium.

He said Heat batsmen ignored the plans formulated in the nets and threw their wickets away and it was just not good enough.

“That’s what really pisses me off,” he said.

“We have to go away and take a good hard look at ourselves.”

Having claimed just one win from four the Heat are languishing in seventh with a pitiful net run rate of -.0538.

Supporters will take some consolation from the sharpness displayed with the ball and in the field.

Proving his worth, Afghan import Zahir Khan bagged 2/18 (4) and Laughlin 2/32 (4).

Cameron Bancroft was Perth’s best, belting 50 (42) and Josh Inglis 27 (19) and Mitch Marsh 26 (19) played entertaining cameos.

Heat faithful will also take heart from Lynn’s blunt and honest appraisal but only an improved display in the side’s next clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone arena on Friday will restore their waning faith.

The balance of the one-trick batting line-up is amiss and there is an apparent weakness against spin bowling.

English recruit Tom Banton managed just 7 (10).

He has failed to emulate the clean striking he delivered as he hammered 64 (36) against the Melbourne Stars in round two.

Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting on opening partner Max Bryant who has struggled and was out stumped after marching down the wicket off Agar.

South African maestro A.B de Villiers arrives at the Gabba on January 14.

It is hoped the superstar can resurrect the season, however, if Brisbane don’t get moving in BBL09 his presence could be too little, too late.