Hearty local brewers catch Ipswich in a can

CRACK ONE OPEN: 4 Hearts Brewing head brewer Ken Friend with the latest range of beers in a can.

CRACK ONE OPEN: 4 Hearts Brewing head brewer Ken Friend with the latest range of beers in a can. Rob Williams

IT HAS already been kegged and bottled, but now the brewers of Ipswich's only locally made beer plan to lock the taste of the city into the convenience of a can.

4 Hearts Brewing Company, which operates exclusively out of the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery, is set to produce an initial run of 100 cartons of its top selling tap beers on June 3.

Those beers will be distributed to licenced venues and independent bottle shops across south-east Queensland, in an effort to get Ipswich's name out there as a producer of great beers.

Head brewer Ken Friend said cans were a great way to promote a brand.

"With a can you get a bit more stage presence than you do with a stubby, mainly because your packaging is almost entirely covered by the label,” Mr Friend said.

4 Hearts' Sunshine Lager, Ipswich Challenger, Kickback Red IPA and Limestone Pale Ale will be part of the initial run, which could increase in excess of 100 cartons if enough interest is shown from the pubs, restaurants and bottle shops.

Ipswich brewers Mr Friend and his assistant Simon Steinhoff have already hit the mark with diners in Toowoomba, where the Charred Restaurant serves 4 Hearts on tap. In Ipswich, The Workshops Rail Museum and Woodlands of Marburg have been serving 4 Hearts at functions with positive feedback.

The brewery is in talks with different bottle shops across Ipswich to distribute the local brand further.

4 Hearts general manager Carly Lindholm said cans were making something of a comeback with the younger generation.

"They are seen as a bit more hip and they are of course easier to carry around,” she said.