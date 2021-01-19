Heartwarming truth about dog’s injury

A UK man spent $500 on vet bills trying to uncover the mystery cause of his dog's sudden injury - only to find out his limp wasn't as it seemed.

Russell Jones, thought to be from London, posted the story on social media, sharing the unexpected explanation for his beloved dog Bill's apparent ailment, The Sun reports.

Mr Jones, who at the time had his leg in plaster, found there was nothing wrong with his pet - he was simply copying his owner.

Bill wanted to show his owner sympathy by copying him. Picture: Facebook

Mr Jones, worried for his dog, had taken Bill to the vet, who performed X-rays - showing there were no broken bones or other issues.

"Cost me £300 ($A500) in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong - just sympathy. Love him," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He had no idea his dog was limping to imitate his walk. Picture: Facebook

The video has now received more than two million views.

It shows his beloved pet hopping along the street with one paw raised above the ground - mimicking his owner's movements.

Facebook users commented on how adorable the footage was.

"Oh my goodness, bless his heart. Hope you're not in plaster too long," one person wrote.

"Aww. Now that is pure love," another added, while a third joked: "He's copying you. That's brilliant! Though you have my sympathy for the vet's bill."

