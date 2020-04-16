Heart-warming moment stolen puppy is returned home
ONE happy rottweiler puppy has been reunited with his family after he went missing more than a month ago.
Buddy's owners reported him stolen from their Redbank Plains address on March 3, after noticing the back fence had been damaged and he was gone.
The 11-week-old puppy was located at another Redbank Plains residence thanks to social media, enquiries from Springfield police and a tip-off from a member of the public.
Apart from some gum stuck to his fur, Buddy was found healthy and returned to his owners just in time for Easter.
Investigations into the theft are ongoing.
