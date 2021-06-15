Heartwarming Eriksen pic after collapse

Just days after his collapse on the football pitch shocked the world, Danish football star Christian Eriksen has shared a picture from his hospital bed, thanking the world for its support.

Football fans from around the world looked on in horror as the Inter Milan star collapsed face first on the field just before halftime in the Euro 2020 clash against Finland.

Danish captain Simon Kjaer and referee Anthony Taylor were praised for their quick actions, while the doctors and medics worked to save Eriksen's life.

While he was later revealed to be alive and stable in a Copenhagen hospital, it was also explained how close Eriksen came to death with the Danish team doctor Martin Boesen saying he couldn't find a pulse.

The cause of the incident is still unknown but Eriksen posted a picture of himself, revealing he was still undergoing testing from his hospital bed.



"Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian."

Unsurprisingly, the post went instantly viral as he sent it out to his 3.3m followers on Instagram with more than 500,000 likes within the first half an hour and a million likes within an hour.

The post warmed hearts with fans taking to social media.

So happy to see this picture 👍🏼👏🏻💪🏼😍 Stay strong @ChrisEriksen8 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FFE0fB8EsF — Jason Withe (@jasonwithe) June 15, 2021

For those not on Instagram, Christian Eriksen has posted on there this morning. Definitely one of the most eagerly awaited thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/ulkMG0TjrJ — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) June 15, 2021

Eriksen first words after the horrible incident. Wish him the best. pic.twitter.com/Plu4D2RTYI — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) June 15, 2021



It comes a day after his first statement to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Thank you all, I won't give up," Eriksen said. "I feel better now but I want to understand what happened.

"I want to say thank you for all you did for me."

The world had sent an outpouring of tributes to the star, including fans as well as current and former teammates.

This included Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, who plays with Eriksen at Inter Milan, and

South Korea's Son Heung-min, his former Tottenham teammate, both paying tribute during their respective games.

Eriksen's friend and agent Martin Schoots also told the publication that Eriksen was blown away by the support he had received.

"He joked, he was in a good mood, I found him fine," Schoots said. "We all want to understand what happened to him, he wants to do it too: the doctors are carrying out in-depth examinations, it will take time.

"He was happy because he understood how much love is around. Messages have reached him from all over the world."

While the incident raised plenty of questions about his playing future but right now, it appears that Eriksen is recovering nicely.

However, it comes after the disturbing reports from teammates that the side was given three options after the horrific scenes - play on, come back at 12pm the following day, or forfeit.

Denmark lost the game 1-0 to Finland after the players returned to the pitch following a two hour pause to the match.

Originally published as Heartwarming Eriksen pic after collapse