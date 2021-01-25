Heartless thieves flee on foot after dumping stolen car

One of the two vehicles stolen from Wulkuraka on Sunday evening.

POLICE have spent the morning tracking down two vehicles allegedly stolen from Wulkuraka overnight.

The black Kia Picanto and grey Subaru Impreza were reported stolen from a Grace St home on Monday morning.

It is understood multiple offenders were involved in the alleged theft.

A grey Subaru Impreza was also reported stolen Monday morning.

Police have reportedly located the vehicles near Monash Rd in the Redbank industrial area.

Initial reports suggested the offenders allegedly fled the scene.

The vehicles have since been towed to an impound lot.

Polair was also reportedly tasked to the scene.

Further details are unknown at this time.

More to come.