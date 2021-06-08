THE grieving family of a man who died during Ironman Cairns have been left "sickened" by a scam attempting to fleece money from friends of the late father.

A Go Get Funding page claiming to be a friend of Dave Hayes has been circulating since news of his tragic death, with his daughter Rachel Howard describing the fake account as

heartless.

A fraudster duplicated a Facebook account of a friend and teammate of Mr Hayes before directly contacting his online friends asking for donations via a fake Go Get Funding page.

The page was set up in the name of "IRONMAN in Cairns".

Jetstar pilot Dave Hayes died tragically competing in the swimming leg of Ironman Cairns 70.3. Picture: Facebook.



"It's horrific. I was absolutely sickened by it," Ms Howard said.

"I was gutted that someone would do something like this when everyone is grieving, and to take advantage of people like that is truly sickening."

A spokesman from Ironman Cairns confirmed they had been working with family members following the attempted fraud but declined to comment further.

A scam targeting deceased Ironman Cairns competitor Dave Hayes.



The platform, which is similar to GoFundMe, responded swiftly to the scam and all links, users and accounts connected to this scam have been blocked and deleted.

"Unfortunately, in recent months, funerals and memorial campaigns have been targeted by fraudsters who have no consideration for the pain others are suffering," a Go Get Funding spokesman said.

"Campaigns are often created by one or more persons and across several fundraising sites."

Ms Howard said her family was "exhausted" as funeral plans were organised for the much loved Jetstar pilot, from Brisbane.

"He was an awesome man," she said.

"We have a 200 person limit on the funeral, but that's not going to be enough."

Originally published as Heartless scam targets grieving Ironman family, friends