Heartless crims steal vehicle as owner pays for fuel

The 1993 silver Nissan Silvia was allegedly taken from a Silkstone service station early Wednesday morning. Picture: Madison Kohegyi

A YOUNG couple has been left distraught following the theft of their vehicle from a service station at Silkstone early Wednesday morning.

It was about 5.15am when opportunistic thieves struck, making off with the 1993 silver Nissan Silvia when it was left unattended at 7-Eleven on Blackstone Road.

Madison Kohegyi, whose partner’s vehicle was taken, took to social media in the hours following the incident.

Desperate for answers, she pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“Please if someone spots this vehicle ring police link or even message me through here!” Ms Kohegyi wrote.

The 1993 silver Nissan Silvia had recently been fitted with new registration N4B0I. Picture: Madison Kohegyi

She said the vehicle had also recently been fitted with new registration N4B0I.

Early investigations suggested multiple suspects were watching until Ms Kohegyi’s partner went to pay for his fuel.

The incident comes amid a string of recent car thefts across the Ipswich area.

According to police data, just under 50 offences related to Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle have been reported in the past month.

Police arrest a suspect at Redbank Plains following a manhunt over an alleged stolen vehicle last week. Pic: Hayley Clarke

Meanwhile, 153 offences have also taken place over the past three months.

Last week a large-scale manhunt unfolded across Redbank as police attempted to track four suspects over the alleged theft of a vehicle.

Two offenders, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested following a search lasting several hours.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that investigations into the pre-dawn theft were ongoing.

He said there had been no reported sightings of the vehicle in the Ipswich area.

He urged residents to lock up their vehicles and remove keys from sight.

