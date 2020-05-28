Heartbroken friends watch as jetski rider dies in crash

The girlfriend of a 22-year-old man who died in a horror jetski accident just hours after buying it has explained her heartbreak following his death.

A 22-year-old man who was killed in a jet ski accident had only bought it that morning, according to his devastated girlfriend.

Billy James, from High Wycombe died in Torbay hospital after he got into trouble in the water in Teignmouth, Devon southwest England last night.

Heartbroken girlfriend Morgan Schween, 19, has praised emergency services for desperately trying to save her partner.

"He was an amazing boy. He never liked being inside, always wanted to be outdoors," she told Devonlive.

"He was very loving and caring he tried to make everyone happy. I wish I could see him just one more time."

Morgan explained how she wasn't with him at the time of the accident and that he had bought the jet ski with a friend that morning.

She said how his friend watched the incident from the beach, saying how he was seen falling off the ski and didn't get back on.

The 19-year-old said that she wasn't sure what happened suggesting that he may have lost consciousness.

Billy was pulled from the water by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution who contacted police around 9.40pm.

Ambulance also attended and carried out CPR on the 22-year-old.

He was rushed to Torbay District Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Morgan said she was woken up to a phone call from Billy's brother at 5am this morning and was told he had died.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken. I want to say a big thank you to the emergency services who tried to save him and did what they needed to do."

She said the pair were planning on building a house together and were getting ready to start a family.

He had moved to Torquay to set up his own business as an electrician.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are preparing a file for the Coroner."

