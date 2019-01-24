‘Perfect evening’ before Bali death

The loved-up couple, pictured, were on a dream holiday in Bali. Picture: Wales News Service/Australscope

The loved-up couple, pictured, were on a dream holiday in Bali. Picture: Wales News Service/Australscope

A WOMAN mysteriously drowned in a swimming pool in Bali after dancing alone at the water's edge following a "perfect evening" with her boyfriend, an inquest heard today.

Natalie Morris, 29, was found face down in the water by partner Andrew Samuel, 30, who was planning to propose.

Mr Samuel told the hearing he believes company executive Natalie fell unconscious into the pool after slipping and hitting her head.

The devoted couple were drinking gin and tonics at the poolside at the luxury private villa on the island Lembongan.

Andrew went to bed leaving Natalie alone to have a cigarette on the wet decking watching a DVD.

The inquest heard he woke at 5.30am the next morning to find her face down in the pool wearing just a T-shirt.

He told the hearing in Pontypridd, South Wales: "I think she was having a cigarette and got up from the chair, having a dance.

"I assume she must have been at the side of the pool when she slipped and hit her head.

"If she was conscious she would have been able to stand up in the pool."

Describing their evening together, he said: "It was literally one of the most perfect evenings that you could have had.

"It was just really nice. We got to the island and it was such a picturesque island.

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE

"We were making plans for the future. It was such a nice day there was nothing sad about it at all."

The inquest heard Andrew jumped into the water to drag Natalie's lifeless body to the poolside where he gave CPR.

He told the inquest the pair were both "tipsy" after going to watch the sunset on the paradise island.

The inquest heard Natalie was "not a great swimmer" but the 1.5m-deep pool would not have caused her any issues.

A post-mortem examination carried out by the Indonesian authorities discovered she had a minor blunt injury to the left side of her head.

'SPARKLING PERSONALITY'

It also revealed Natalie was "marginally" over the drink-drive limit.

Natalie's older sister Janine Lloyd, 41, told the hearing in a written statement: "She had a sparkling personality; she was a lovely, special girl.

"Natalie met Andrew in 2014 and he was the love of her life. They brought out the best in each other.

"She was at her peak before her death. She was a light that shone so brightly, it seemed impossible it would go out."

Coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a narrative verdict that Natalie, from Cardiff, "drowned in circumstances that were unclear" on September 3 last year.

He said: "Natalie was well-loved and in the prime of her life and was enjoying an exciting holiday Bali.

"She and her boyfriend were staying at a private villa, some drink had been consumed, both were a bit tipsy.

"But the evidence does not reveal how she entered the water."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission