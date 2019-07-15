Menu
Lea Michele has paid tribute to her former Glee co-star and boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who passed away in 2014. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
TV

Heartbreaking tribute to late Glee star

by Jaclyn Hendricks
15th Jul 2019 5:51 AM

CORY Monteith will always live in Lea Michele's heart.

Over the weekend, the Glee actress paid tribute to her late boyfriend and former co-star on the sixth anniversary of his death, posting a scenic snap on Twitter with a touching caption.

"The light always remains," Michele, 32, wrote, adding a heart emoji.

 

 

Monteith, who started dating Michele in 2012, died a year later on July 13 from a deadly combination of alcohol and heroin. He was 31 years old.

 

 

They become a couple after meeting on the set of the hit TV series. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
In 2016, Michele revealed a permanent tribute to her former love with a "Finn" tattoo, recognising Monteith's character from Glee.

Earlier this week, the special ink was on full display after Michele shared photos from a bikini photo shoot.

This isn't the first time Michele has honoured Monteith with a sweet tribute. Last year, the Scream Queens star, who married Zandy Reich in March, posted a similar sentiment online.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains," she wrote in July 2018.

 

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission

