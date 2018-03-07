Heartbreaking moment star learns of dead mate

Marko Bakic was substituted after learning of his former teammates death

THIS is the heartbreaking moment Marko Bakic, a former teammate of Davide Astori, breaks down in tears during a match.

Bakic, 24, currently on loan from Braga at Belenenses, learnt of the Fiorentina captain's tragic death while playing in the Primeira Liga clash with Vitoria, The Sun reports.

Clearly utterly distraught, Bakic is immediately substituted as he trudges to the bench in pieces.

The Montenegrin attacking midfielder then slumps on the bench and breaks down in floods of tears with his head in his hands.

Eski Fiorentinalı Marko Bakic, dün gece oynanan Guimaraes x Belenenses maçının 70. dakikasında oyundan çıkarken Davide Astori’nin ölüm haberiyle gözyaşlarına boğuldu. #RiPAstori pic.twitter.com/AxFV7Kp4rV — Tribun Dergi (@tribundergi) March 5, 2018

The heart-wrenching scene is not the only such incident of the weekend either, as former Aston Villa man Carlos Sanchez reacted to Astori's passing with equal distress.

Sanchez, 32, who moved to Espanyol on loan from Fiorentina in January, was told the devastating news after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Levante, where he was an un-used substitute.

And he could not control his emotions at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, as he collapsed to the ground after hearing the news his captain had passed away in his sleep, aged just 31.

Colombian star Sanchez later tweeted: "Today we lost a great person and a wonderful professional.

"Those of us who had the chance to share the locker room with him you are united in great sadness.

"Condolences to your family. Rest in peace captain."

Italian footballer Astori likely died from a cardiac arrest linked to the slowing of his heart rate, Italian media reported on Wednesday (AEDT) following the initial results of his autopsy.

His club Fiorentina also announced they will retire Astori's number 13 shirt in honour of the 31-year-old Italy international, who was found dead in his hotel room on Monday morning ahead of a Serie A match at Udinese.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain's hold a minute’s silence for Davide Astori.

Doctors who carried out the player's autopsy referred to a "cardiac arrest without a visible explanation, in all likelihood due to a bradyarrhythmia (slow heart rate)", Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport reported.

"We won't have the definitive diagnosis for two months (and then) we will be able to say with certainty that there was no detectable cause or any other element of any type," Udine prosecutor Antonio de Nicolo said.

De Nicolo was quoted Sunday as saying Astori died of "natural causes" after a "cardiac circulatory collapse" - a type of heart attack, which the autopsy appears to confirm.

Fiorentina players and staff paid tribute on Wednesday to their captain Astori at the club's Artemio Franchi stadium, where dozens of messages, banners and scarfs adorned fences outside the ground.

Croatian Milan Badelj, the team's vice-captain, left a white rose in memory of his teammate, and the players hung up two signed Astori jerseys as well as a large photo of the defender.

They then observed a minute's silence which concluded with a round of applause led by Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli, as the players returned to training just two days after the tragic death.

Astori's body on Thursday will be taken to the Italian football association's national training centre in Coverciano, Florence, where people will be able to play their last respects to the defender.

His funeral will be held at the Santa Croce basilica on Thursday before his burial near Bergamo, in northern Italy, where Astori grew up and his parents still live.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk