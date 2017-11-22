'Heartbreaking' holes seen at grave sites

Patricia Kearney with her children Tara and Sean are unhappy with the state of the graves and lawns at Warrill Park Lawn Cemetery.

"NOT good enough,” is how mother of two Patricia Kearney described maintenance at the Warrill Park Lawn Cemetery.

Mrs Kearney buried her mother Valmae in the grave where her father Colin rests in April, when she went to visit the grave on Mother's Day she noticed a "great big hole” and tyre marks across her mother's final resting place.

She complained and was told it would be fixed.

However when visiting the grave for her mother's birthday on November 19 she saw it had sunken, and noticed a lot of others that needed maintenance.

"I drove up with the kids. My daughter wouldn't get out, it was disturbing,” she said.

Mrs Kearney laid some flowers at the site for her mother and promised her kids she would look into it.

"I looked around the grounds, there were graves with massive holes. A number of graves were like this.

"Someone's going to get hurt. It was heartbreaking. This is someone's final resting place and it's not being cared for. That's my mother laying there.”

Norwood Park Managing Director Stephen Beer said new graves, which settled over time, were topped up regularly. "We do everything we can in reality,” he said.

Mr Beer said he employed three ground crew to look after Warrill Park Lawn Cemetery and three other sites.

"We've only had two complaints in 12 months,” he said.

"The reality is we don't compact the graves. When we put soil into it it's un-compacted and it will sink somewhat.”

He said the holes were caused by heavy rain and his crew were working at topping up the many graves affected, but they also assisted with new burials and cremations on site.

Mr Beer also said the crew did mowing on site and hired contractors when needed.

"We top them up on a regular basis and monitor new graves. You can't drive a eight or nine ton backhoe over wet graves.”

Mrs Kearney thinks more needs to be done.

"How hard is it to get one of the workers to walk this once a fortnight and put a mark on the ones that need topping up?” she asked.

"I understand the ground moves and sinks and will take a number of months to settle but they're not doing checks.

"They've topped up some but not others. If they do one they should do all of them.

"It's not like I can exhume my mother and move her, I'm stuck.

Mrs Kearney said her mother's passing was the first time her kids Tara and Sean had dealt with death and they were very upset by what they saw.

"Before mum was put to rest there was no problem with the grounds.”

"It's the worst I've seen it in 21 years. It's just heartbreaking.

"It's immaculate out the front, that's how it should be throughout the whole cemetery, it's very misleading.”