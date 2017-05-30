24°
News

The heartbreaking attempt to 'save' hero officer and dad

Charis Chang, Kim Stephens and James Law | 30th May 2017 7:38 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DESPERATE attempt to save a dying policeman shot by a gunman in Queensland has been caught on camera.

Senior Constable Brett Forte, a father of two, was shot in Queensland's Lockyer Valley on Monday afternoon when a man got out of his vehicle and opened fire on a number of police cars with an automatic weapon.

The gunman, who The Courier-Mail identified as "career criminal" Rick Maddison, is in a stand-off with police in an area near Gatton in southeast Queensland.

Rick Maddison is suspected of fatally shooting Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte.
Rick Maddison is suspected of fatally shooting Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte. Contributed

That stand-off is continuing this morning, with officers in contact with Maddison, who is in a shipping container.
A police spokesman said there had been "no major developments" overnight.

A new video has emerged of fellow officers attempting to resuscitate Snr Const Forte after the shooting.

 

Police officers try to save the life of their shot colleague Brett Forte.
Police officers try to save the life of their shot colleague Brett Forte. Daily Mail

The heartbreaking footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows cops performing mouth-to-mouth and heart massage in a ditch beside a police car.

When officers notice the woman shooting the video, they yell at her to "get inside" and "get away from the window" because the shooter was still at large.

As the siege started last night, Maddison was apparently heard laughing as he fired at the police helicopter from a sheltered position, reported The Courier Mail.

Rick Maddison is suspected of fatally shooting Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte.
Rick Maddison is suspected of fatally shooting Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte. Contributed

Queensland Police confirmed that Snr Const Forte had died in a statement on Monday night.

"A hero lost his life today," Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

The incident began about 2pm when police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a "person of interest" on Wellers Rd at Seventeen Mile, near Toowoomba.

Snr Const Forte's fellow officers were able to move him away and extract themselves from the scene.

Police are in negotiations with the gunman, who fled the vehicle into nearby bushland.

Brett Forte has been identified as the police officer fatally shot. Picture: Facebook
Brett Forte has been identified as the police officer fatally shot. Picture: Facebook

While neighbours reported hearing what sounded like machinegun fire, police did not confirm details about the weapon.
Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart described the situation as an "active scene" and said the gunman was considered to be "at large".

"Obviously we want to resolve this situation as peacefully as humanly possible," he said.

Officers from the Special Emergency Response Team have arrived at the scene and a huge area has been locked down around Seventeen Mile, 115km west of Brisbane.

Gatton resident Kyal Pennell told news.com.au that he heard the first shots, which sounded like machinegun fire, about 2.30pm and then a police siren for about 15 minutes.

"Then there was basically gunfire every 10 to 15 minutes from about 2.45pm through to 4.30pm," he said.

"It was pretty scary, I wasn't sure what to think, I wasn't sure what was going on and I couldn't see anything. I was only hoping it wasn't getting any closer."

Mr Pennell said he was eventually evacuated about 5.30pm and was now staying at a hotel with his family as police continued to hunt for the shooter.

Snr Const Forte was part of Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad and worked with Queensland Police for about 15 years.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues ... along with millions of Queenslanders, I pay tribute to his service," Mr Ryan said in his tribute.

"He will never be forgotten.

"With honour, he served."

 

An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon.
An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon. Contributed

There were also unconfirmed reports shots were fired at a police helicopter, which was forced to land for its own safety.

Police have urged nearby residents to remain inside as they try to locate the gunman.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman earlier confirmed paramedics had been called to the scene to treat two people, one with critical injuries, however only one was transported to hospital.

One person was taken to nearby Toowoomba Hospital with shortness of breath.

 

An exclusion zone in place for the area of Fords Rd, Forestry Rd West, Sandy Creek Rd, Gerard Lane, 17 Mile, Wallers Rd and Forest Rd.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  brett forte editors picks

REVEALED: Cop killer's violent past

REVEALED: Cop killer's violent past

THE armed fugitive holed up in a property after the shooting death of policeman Brett Forte, has a history of violent offences stretching back over a decade

The heartbreaking attempt to 'save' hero officer and dad

Police officers try to save the life of their shot colleague Brett Forte.

“A hero lost his life today.”

Tributes flow for Brett Forte: 'Thank you for your service'

RIP Brett Forte

Readers share their prayers, support and photos on social media

Ipswich MP concerned about toxicity of e-cigarettes

Shayne Neumann weighs in on the vape debate.

Quitting is better than vaping, says Neumann

Local Partners

Kaos to bring aerial assault to Boonah Show

Stunt bike show a major drawcard for this year's event.

Everything you need to know about the Boonah Show

Boonah Show Society secretary Beth Hern and office administrator Jeanette Wilson look forward to the upcoming Boonah Show.

Next generation honoured at this year's show

Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

Boonah Showgirl Jessica Lutter will promote youth involvement this year.

Local girl through and through

5 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Don't forget to give generously to the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal this weekend. Collectors will be out knocking on doors, as well as operating static collection points around the city.

SEE what's on this weekend around Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: Don't miss out on the offerings from the top spots in town.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

AS ANOTHER month comes to an end, we get ready to have new content added to our streaming services. Here is everything coming this June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

WATCH: Judah battles his emotions as he makes Top 12

GOING PLACES: Judah Kelly performs during his battle round on The Voice.

Judah Kelly has made it into the top 12 of Australia's The Voice.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Kaos to bring aerial assault to Boonah Show

Boonah motocross dare devil Callum Shaw shows off his death-defying skills, which will be on display at this year's show.

Stunt bike show a major drawcard for this year's event

Everything you need to know about the Boonah Show

Boonah Show Society secretary Beth Hern and office administrator Jeanette Wilson look forward to the upcoming Boonah Show.

Next generation honoured at this year's show

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

MODERN TOWNHOUSE, QUIET LOCATION - COMMITTED SELLER!!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $235,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

GOING TO AUCTION .. MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

In Room Auction - 16th June 2017 - 12pm @ Heisenberg Haus Ipswich This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

CHARACTER &amp; STYLE IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

17 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 718SQM INNER CITY LOCATION AMAZING SUPER SPACIOUS REAR ENTERTAINING DECK WALK TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & RAIL 5 MINUTES TO IPSWICH CBD & Hospitals, UQ...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $439,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!