Heartbreak ending for fast finishing Jets against Easts

SO CLOSE: Jets winger Michael Purcell was on his way to score under the sticks to win it for Ipswich against Easts when a desperate ankle tap stopped him.

AN ANKLE tap on Jets winger Michael Purcell with less than two minutes remaining ended a stunning Ipswich comeback which fell agonisingly four points short against Easts Tigers at Langlands Park.

The Tigers 24-20 win now means the Jets are four points outside the Intrust Super Cup top six and must realistically win all of their remaining five matches to reach the finals.

It was so near and so far for Ipswich when, trailing by four, Purcell was sent into space by centre Nemani Valekapa and was set to score under the sticks.

A devastated Jets captain Dane Phillips described what happened next as an Easts defender made a desperate lunge.

"Purcey has the skinniest ankles in rugby league history and somehow they got him,” Purcell said.

"If they didn't get him there he would have been away. He was about 40m out but there is no way they would have got him.”

Behind 24-6 with 18 minutes to go, the Jets launched a thrilling comeback.

Hooker Luke Capewell did it all himself when he dummied and raced 30m to score.

Then two minutes later the magic and giant boot of Wes Conlon secured a crucial 40/20. Prop Nat Neale went on a typically barnstorming run to score and the Jets were withinn six points of Easts with just 11 minutes to go.

Conlon was doing his best to inspire his side and went on a weaving run before the Jets were awarded a penalty. Conlon landed it and Easts led 24-20 with seven minutes left on the clock.

Valekapa then sent Purcell into the clear before a desperate Easts ankle tap secured victory for the hosts.

The Jets were unhappy about what they considered to be a Tommy Butterfield forward pass in the first half that put Billy Walters over to give Easts a 16-6 half-time lead.

The Jets first half try was scored after a Conlon break. Phillips then sent through a deft kick with Neale on hand to pounce.

The end result was hard to swallow.

"It is not what we wanted,” Phillips said.

"I think we have to win every game from here on to make the finals.

"It is backs against the wall sort of stuff but we'll be right. We'll stick together. Once we got a sniff (of a win) we caught fire and that is what we have to do in the remaining games.”

Phillips said Capewell, Neale and the Pandia brothers Richard and Sebastian were all strong.

The Jets play the Townsville Blackhawks in Winton on Saturday night in their next clash.