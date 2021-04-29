Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The baby of chimpanzee Samantha was delivered stillborn on Thursday afternoon.
The baby of chimpanzee Samantha was delivered stillborn on Thursday afternoon.
News

Heartbreak: Chimp family mourns loss of bub

Pam McKay
29th Apr 2021 4:32 PM | Updated: 5:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shock and sadness are reverberating around Rockhampton Zoo after news chimpanzee Samantha's baby was delivered stillborn on Thursday afternoon.

A post on the Rockhampton Regional Council Facebook page revealed zoo staff, working closely with veterinarians and a gynaecologist, had made the difficult decision to step in and assist Samantha with the delivery of the baby.

She was due on April 18, and was reportedly showing signs of going into labour early this week.

"She underwent a caesarean section about 1.30pm however the baby was deceased. He was a boy," the post read.

"Samantha remains sedated this afternoon and her welfare is our highest priority.

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, the chimp troop, our staff and our community who are devastated by this loss."

It is a heartbreaking outcome, given that Samantha's first pregnancy resulted in the same tragic outcome in November 2019.

Samantha is 37 years old and the second eldest member of the chimpanzee troop.

Alpha male Alon was the father of the baby.

chimpanzee samantha rockhampton zoo stillborn tmbcouncil veterinarians
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors divided over appointing new deputy mayor

        Premium Content Councillors divided over appointing new deputy mayor

        Council News It wasn’t a straightforward decision, with some councillors voting against the deputy mayor position being vacated in the first place despite deciding last year to...

        Building watchdog’s urgent warning over tradesman

        Premium Content Building watchdog’s urgent warning over tradesman

        Crime Unlicenced concreter alleged to have taken deposits without completing jobs

        Good news for creditors of century-old manufacturer

        Premium Content Good news for creditors of century-old manufacturer

        Business Claypave went into voluntary administration in 2019 owing $4.9 million to the...

        Family indebted to neighbours after devastating house fire

        Premium Content Family indebted to neighbours after devastating house fire

        News An Ipswich family says they will never forget the kindness and generosity shown by...