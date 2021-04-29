Heartbreak: Chimp family mourns loss of bub

The baby of chimpanzee Samantha was delivered stillborn on Thursday afternoon.

Shock and sadness are reverberating around Rockhampton Zoo after news chimpanzee Samantha's baby was delivered stillborn on Thursday afternoon.

A post on the Rockhampton Regional Council Facebook page revealed zoo staff, working closely with veterinarians and a gynaecologist, had made the difficult decision to step in and assist Samantha with the delivery of the baby.

She was due on April 18, and was reportedly showing signs of going into labour early this week.

"She underwent a caesarean section about 1.30pm however the baby was deceased. He was a boy," the post read.

"Samantha remains sedated this afternoon and her welfare is our highest priority.

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, the chimp troop, our staff and our community who are devastated by this loss."

It is a heartbreaking outcome, given that Samantha's first pregnancy resulted in the same tragic outcome in November 2019.

Samantha is 37 years old and the second eldest member of the chimpanzee troop.

Alpha male Alon was the father of the baby.