Heartbreak at Brassall

ST JOSEPH'S Nudgee College beat a courageous Ipswich Grammar School by one run in a round four thriller of GPS cricket on Saturday.

Chasing Nudgee's 216, IGS came to rest on 215 after a classic innings by opener Danny Young (71 off 119) took Ipswich Grammar to the brink of victory.

"It was the great escape really,” said Nudgee director of cricket Tim Lang.

There were an extraordinary six run outs in the Ipswich Grammar innings as both teams challenged each other.

Nudgee's Mitchell Pascoe scored an even hundred during a delightful run-a-ball knock which proved the difference between the teams - but only just.

It was a gripping climax with IGS requiring 35 runs off 36 balls with four wickets in hand, and then 12 runs off the last over. They scored 10.

"It was an outstanding game of cricket. Both teams can be proud of their efforts. it was fantastic, a great game to watch,” IGS director of sport Nigel Greive said.

An opening stand of 105 between Young and Noah Emmerson (41 off 100) put IGS on the path to victory, before the partnership was broken by a runout from Nudgee's Jackson Mills.

"He (Young) was getting tired when the run chase was heating up but did a good job to stabilise the innings,”Greive said.

"And young Noah (Emmerson), it was a very good result in his third game of GPS.”

Nudgee coach Terry Oliver said his team's bowling created pressure which resulted in the six run outs.

"We bowled really well and to get runs they had to take risks with their running,” he said.

"Our throwing was better than our catching.”

Now two wins and two losses from four outings, IGS next host Brisbane Boys College this weekend.

GPS First XI Cricket

St Joseph's Nudgee College 9/216 (50) (S. Seaward 3/39, J. Waters 2/25, T. Whitney 2/45) def. Ipswich Grammar School 8/215 (50) (D. Young 71, N. Emmerson 41) at Brassall