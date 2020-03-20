Heartbreak as city’s biggest social event hit by virus

This year’s Ipswich Cup will be run without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IN A MOVE that will change the social calendar for upwards of 20,000 revellers, this year's Ipswich Cup will be run in front of a deserted stadium.

Ipswich Turf Club made the heartbreaking call Friday morning amid a degree of uncertainty over when racing fans would actually be allowed to return trackside.

Racing Queensland has advised that meetings across all three racing codes will be conducted without crowds until further notice.

With no certainty on when crowds might be able to return, Ipswich Cup organisers were unable to plan for this year's event with any degree of confidence, and the decision had to be made.

Former MP Jo-Ann Miller, Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch, Jennifer Howard MP and Hon Stirling Hinchliffe inspect the new Ipswich Turf Club facilities.

Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch said May's Labour Day race meeting would also be conducted without patrons.

Mr Patch said while the decision would impact heavily on the club and the Ipswich community, it was unavoidable.

"These are unprecedented times and some very difficult decisions need to be made in every aspect of our lives to stem the spread of this pandemic" he said.

"The massive task of procurement of temporary infrastructure, food, beverages, entertainment and staff to cater for the 20,000 plus crowd needs to start now, so having regard to all the available medical advice we have bitten the bullet early to minimise the inconvenience to our major sponsors and the many thousands of our loyal patrons."

With thousands of tickets for Ipswich Cup already sold, Mr Patch assured all patrons they would receive a full refund.

Keen to turn a negative into a positive, race organisers are planning ahead for a Cup type event on September 19.

It is hoped that the current refurbishments taking place at the Bundamba track will be complete about a week before the spring race weekend.

The first stage of the Ipswich Turf Club development is complete.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months with a view to hosting a gala opening of the new $25m facilities at the ITC on Saturday, September 19," Mr Patch said.

"Let's hope the current crowd restrictions have been lifted by then so we can put on a mini Ipswich Cup event for the community in September.

"Our long suffering members and patrons will certainly be looking for something to celebrate by then."

The loss of the Ipswich Cup as a spectator event will be a huge financial blow not only for the Turf Club, but for the city of Ipswich.

Previous estimates have put the dollar value of the Cup to the city as a whole and to the Turf Club at about $5 million.

It regularly attracts crowds of about 20,000 people and is without doubt the city's biggest single event on the social calendar, attracting punters from across southeast Queensland and beyond.

The coronavirus fallout is having an ongoing effect on the Turf Club, with the only new event and entertainment centre now having a string of functions cancelled.

The new centre is part of the ongoing $24.8 million redevelopment of the Turf Club.