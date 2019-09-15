Heartbreak and footy highs

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Goodna Eagles broke Fassifern hearts with a field goal in golden point extra time clinching an emphatic 19-18 victory in a truly classic grand final.

Before the game, Fassifern had been in search of a fairytale to honour Michael Hayes' seriously ill father Mark.

Riding the tidal wave of emotion, the Bombers came agonisingly close of securing the touching tribute.

With the scores locked at 18-18 deep in the second period of unlimited extra time, ice cool Eagle Simon Bartley stepped up from about 33 metres out directly in front and nailed the field goal to send his teammates into a frenzy and supporters into raptures.

Moments after experiencing something every footballer dreams of as a child, the match-winner preferred to deflect the attention onto his brothers in blue.

"All credit to the boys,” he said. "They did the hard yards and got us in the position to give me the opportunity for the kick.

"All of that practise before training, it was just for fun at the time but to do it in a game is unbelievable.”

Bartley said his side had saved its best performance of the season until last and he acknowledged a typically defiant Bombers' line-up led by Michael Hayes.

He praised the contributions of the Eagles' back three, including tireless man-of-the-match Arthur Brown.

"Credit to the Bombers,” he said. "They gave it to us and made us really work for it.

"Our back three were enormous. They got us out of our own half when our forwards were tiring.”

Goodna captain Malaki Oloitoa said Bartley had shown immense composure under extreme pressure to hand the club its third senior premiership of the year.

He said though the grand slam attempt did not eventuate, the Reserve graders were elated to have won the title on behalf of their clubmates.

"Simon clutched it,” Oloitoa said. "He wasn't expecting it but he said he would take it.

"As soon as he hit it, we knew it was going straight over.

"A-Grade or Reserve Grade, we're all the same club and we brought it home for the boys in the end.”

The five-eighth said the Eagles knew Fassifern was a spirited 80 minute competitor and it showed, with the Bombers battling until the bitter end.

"Thank you to all of the Goodna supporters and to our boys who turned up,” Oloitoa said. "I'm stoked.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. We didn't want to take the Bombers lightly and I'm happy we got the job done.”

An understandably dejected Hayes said his team was confident. Fassifern looked as though it might pull off the upset but it was not to be.

"It looked like happening but obviously Goodna was thinking the same thing,” he said.

"Hats off to them. They put a lot of ball down in their own half and gave us a lot of opportunites but they kept turning up, so you can't take anything away from them.

"They're a great side.

To be fair, I think a lot of people probably wrote us off last week and wrote us off again this week, and I think we showed a lot of people that we are a high quality side.”

Hayes said it was disappointing not to win it for his dad and the wider Fassifern community, which supported the reserve graders wholeheartedly.

"It is not just him, the community was sort of riding on it as well,” he said.

"Reserve grade premierships are few and far between. It would have been really good to give one back to the club.

"I've played a lot of footy with this group of boys and this is the most fun I've had.

"You can see it is hurting them and it only hurts so much b ecause of how close we are.”

Hayes said cousin Landon Hayes had a huge game and he wished him all the best as he heads to Scotland to play rugby union professionally.

"When you give it everything like that, you have still got to be happy with your effort,” he said.

"It is shattering but at least you know at the end of the day, you didn't leave anything out there and there was no stone unturned.”

State of Play

RLI Reserve Grade grand final: Goodna Eagles 19 (Simon Bartley, Liam-Jessi Waddups, Austin Noa, Daniel Niumata tries; Raymond Harrison goal; Simon Bartley 1 field goal) def Fassifern Bombers 18 (Hobie Pegg 2, Landon Hayes tries; Michael Hayes 3 goals).