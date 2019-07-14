Heart-warming clash rich in footy meaning

SPECIAL INCENTIVE: Brothers super-sub Isaac Creedy said it meant everything to him to play in honour of former clubman and his late cousin, Matthew Dennis.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Mental health was on everyone's mind as Brothers got home 38-34 over Norths Tigers in a tense high-scoring Matthew Dennis Memorial match last night.

Brothers raced to an 18-0 lead but the Tigers fought back and gave the competition frontrunners a genuine scare.

With experienced campaigners back at the helm, they challenged throughout a see-sawing second half and threatened to steal the points late. However, the Brethren held its nerve under extreme pressure and hung on for a memorable win.

Playing in honour of his late cousin, Brothers utility Isaac Creedy said it meant everything to him.

"He was obviously a massive part of this club for many years,” he said.

"I've been lucky enough to be able to play for a few years a game with my brother Nat and my cousin Joel Dennis in it, so it is always a very special day mate - one you mark down in the calendar for sure.”

A former half, Creedy has been relieving starting hooker Israel Oti and offering the Brethren impact from the bench this season.

He said he was unsure whether his team got complacent or if Norths simply lay dormant in the opening stanza but he paid full credit to the resurgent Tigers.

"We made a few mistakes and invited them back in and with a side like Norths you can't afford to do that, and they came right in,” he said.

" They're a good side and they've still got some old heads leading the ship, and I thought Scanlan and Biggs had a cracker.”

Creedy said his family was in a good place, with Matthew's sister giving birth to a baby girl in the past year. He said it was heart-warming to see them all on hand for the annual fixture and reiterated its vital mental health message.

"Like we've said a thousand times in an environment like this everyone expects you to be six foot tall and bullet proof and it is obviously not the case,” he said.

"At the end of the day, we're just men. Everyone has got families. You need to make sure everything is going right at home and don't just rock up here and shelter yourself away in what is such a boys' club environment.”

After Brothers prevailed by the skin of their teeth, both captains Wes Conlon and Chris Scanlan paid tribute to the Dennis' family and said it was a privilege to share in such an occasion.

"Everybody spoke about this game and it's very sad, but great to remember someone like him,” Conlon said.

He said we all lost people through mental health issues and he was a firm advocate for spreading awareness and reaching out to those in need.

"If I can help anyone by saying a few words or just letting them spill their troubles or worries onto me, I'm there for it,” Conlon said.

The former long-term Jet said rugby league could be as cruel as it could be kind and he urged everyone to support each other.

"Rugby league for myself, I feel like I'm a child out there mucking around but i know it can get hard, especially if you don't have a winning culture,” he said.

"We need more to people to get around when we notice, if we notice or if we don't even notice our mates, brothers and sisters going through some hard times, and we all do. We're human. It is good awareness and I want more of it.”

Conlon said he had encountered setbacks and fallen on hard times throughout his career but always confided in a network of close allies.

"I've had problems myself with injuries,” he said.

"At the Jets, we won the whole thing and I was sitting on the sideline. Not many do see you and not many do talk to you but you have got your close network around, and you can talk about your problems and your worries.

"That's what I always pull to. If you've got problems, talk to your friends. Talk to your close mates. There is always people to listen.”

Meanwhile, returning for a cameo to honour his best mate, Brothers stalwart Jack Boettcher steamrolled his way to four tries as the blue and white dominated C-grade. The Raceview powerhouse capped a successful day with a thumping 74-2 triumph in reserve grade.

State of Play

RLI A-Grade Rd 16: Brothers 38 (Edward Pabai 3, Michael Saili-Motu, Joshua Leisemann, Robert Kennedy tries; Wesley Conlon 5 goals) def Norths 34 (Jarrod Biggs 2, Drew Robinson, Dylan Martin, Blake Oliver, Chris Scanlan tries; Steven West 5 goals).