Heart-stopping welcome for Warwick’s Christmas baby

STOKED TO HAVE MY LITTLE GIRL: Karley Kelly and her Christmas baby, Harper.

STOKED TO HAVE MY LITTLE GIRL: Karley Kelly and her Christmas baby, Harper.

Born just 19 minutes past 12 at Warwick Hospital, Harper Nola Kelly only just came into this world as a Christmas baby.

First-time mother Karley Kelly said her family had a feeling she'd arrive on Christmas Day.

"My Dad said to me he had a feeling she'd be a Christmas baby, "she said.

"She was actually due on the 21st of December."

Ross Newton associate nurse unit manager for the Hanlon Ward said it was a monumental occasion as for the first time in four years there was a baby born on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day at Warwick Hospital.

"This is very special to have a baby at Christmas time, it's a celebration it doesn't happen very often so it's very exciting," he said.

With baby weighing a healthy six pounds, Miss Kelly, from Stanthorpe, was relieved to have a healthy child after a difficult labour resulting in an emergency caesarean.

"Her heart stopped beating for a minute as I was stressed, which made her stressed," she said.

"I started contractions on Friday, it lasted four days, I was pretty emotional, I wasn't sure we'd make it, so I'm just happy we're both here and she's healthy."

Miss Kelly was originally planning for a natural birth at Stanthorpe but was transported to Warwick Hospital due to lack of staff over Christmas.

"I'm feeling pretty sore, I'll be discharged today (December 27) and then head back to Stanthorpe to recover myself for a bit."

She said Christmas will be even more special now.

"It will definitely be a special day that I can tell her about it when she's older."

"I'm not feeling scared about motherhood I'm just stoked she's here."