Heart attack fear after candidate collapses at polling booth

Keith Muller, The Greens candidate for Ipswich West
Andrew Korner
by

IPSWICH West Greens candidate Keith Muller is recovering in hospital following a suspected heart attack at a pre-polling booth.

Mr Muller was volunteering for Bundamba Greens candidate Michelle Duncan at the Coal St pre-polling area last Thursday when he suddenly collapsed in front of shocked onlookers.

Candidates from rival parties have been credited with putting politics aside to assist the stricken Greens hopeful, who was later rushed to the PA Hospital.

One Nation's Malcolm Roberts, and Labor's Jo-Ann Miller helped comfort Mr Muller as they waited for an ambulance.

Speaking from his hospital bed this afternoon, Mr Muller said the suspected small heart attack happened "very quickly" and without warning.

"I had been going between pre-polling booths that day and I just suddenly felt light-headed," Mr Muller said.

"That's when Malcolm and Jo-Ann came over and asked me what was wrong.

"There were no warning signs or any chest pains. It was very quick. It's just one of those things."

The incident was reported to Queensland Ambulance about 5pm last Thursday.

Mr Muller was taken from the scene to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.

He has remained there ever since and said he was unsure of when he would be released, but is awaiting some test results.

Doctors have told him they think he had a minor heart attack.

Nevertheless, Mr Muller said he was determined to proceed with his campaign for Ipswich West.

"This wasn't the way I wanted my campaign to run," he said.

"The campaign will be quiet now but you've always got social media and there are volunteers helping us out.

"I guess that's just the way it goes."

Ms Duncan said she was glad to see people put politics to one side to help.

"It was nice to see people from different sides come together," she said.

"There was a group of people around to support him.

"At the end of the day we are all involved in this because we believe in something."

Topics:  jo-ann miller keith muller malcolm roberts qldelection2017

