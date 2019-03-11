Heart and soul of Ipswich Jets on how the club has evolved

HEART AND SOUL: Jim and Dot Landy have been heavily involved with the Ipswich Jets since the 1980s. Jim has served as coach and selector and is currently on the board, while Dot is a familiar face at the gates for each home game.

THE sight of their beloved Ipswich Jets at the foot of the table is a difficult one to stomach for Jim and Dot Landy.

But the pair know better than most that a season isn't defined by the scoreboard after the very first game.

The Landys have been heavily involved with the club since the late 1980s, after Jim left Norths to coach the Jets reserve grade side, and they still remain as important driving forces behind its success.

Jim would lead the first grade side for three seasons and is currently club secretary and assistant manager for the Intrust Super Cup squad.

Dot has served as secretary and treasurer of the fundraising committee and is a familiar face at the gate for each home game.

They have watched the club evolve over the past three decades, with flash new training facilities for players and focus turning to the financial side of things.

But the Landys said the thing that keeps them coming back was something that had always been there; a feeling of family.

"It hasn't changed that much, it's always been a great club to get families involved,” Jim said.

"Players usually play because they love the game. There has been an increase in trying to make some money out of the game... our club is based strongly on that family environment and a lot of players are drawn to the club because of that.”

John Moynahan, Jim Landy and Barry Cronau. The Queensland Times Archives

Gone are the days when Jim and fellow coach Tommy Raudonikis would take the players on gruelling road runs to Colleges Crossing with preparation now all down in the gym or on the grass.

The game has significantly quickened and back in the day, Jim could only name 13 players in the side and had to draw reserves from the lower grades.

Once a player was replaced, they stayed on the bench.

Jim said a real positive change for the game was the inroads made into player welfare and concussion testing.

The couple have seen a lot of players come through the ranks, including some very special talents like Alfie Langer and the Walters boys, and picking a stand-out proved too difficult - akin to selecting a favourite child.

Even after moving away to new pastures, many players still keep in contact.

"The biggest kick I get out of it is seeing some of the next generation players come through,” Jim said.

Matt Parcell played for the club before advancing to the Brisbane Broncos and going on to the Manly Sea Eagles and the Leeds Rhinos.

His father Steve served as captain for Jim's side in the 1980s.

"We just enjoy our involvement with the club and doing whatever we can to keep the club up there. It's not hard because we enjoy it so much,” Dot said.

"I like to win but I also like to support the players when they lose. It doesn't matter whether they win, lose or draw, they're still our team. You've got to support them no matter what.”