Hearing set for man caught walking on Ipswich highway

STRIDING out late on a Friday night after drinks with mates, Adrian Zimmermann was spotted by police walking on the Centenary Highway when trying to get home.

It was 11.30pm and Queensland Police say pedestrians are forbidden where Mr Zimmermann was walking.

Mr Zimmermann, 43, from Springfield Lakes, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court saying he would plead guilty to the charge of being a pedestrian on a road with a road access sign stating pedestrians not permitted and contravening a police direction/requirement.

Prosecutor Constable Emma Ross said it was 11.30pm on August 10 when Springfield Police on patrol noticed a pedestrian on Centenary Highway.

She said an information sign nearby said pedestrians were not permitted beyond the sign.

Constable Ross said the police had been advised of two patrons walking from the Orion Hotel.

Police drove onto an on-ramp in a 100kmh speed zone where pedestrian access was forbidden and the roadway was not designed for walkers.

The officers saw two people walking at the top of the ramp on a grassed area.

Mr Zimmermann was spoken to by police and had no identification.

Constable Ross said he was asked twice for his details but failed to provide them and was arrested.

"I do plead guilty,” Mr Zimmermann said.

"With all due respect, I went the next morning and I noticed the sign by a tree,” he said. "I didn't see it at the time as it was hidden by foliage.”

Concerned by his remarks, magistrate Robert Walker asked Mr Zimmermann why he would then plead guilty.

Mr Zimmermann said he did not want to waste the court's time - Mr Walker replied it was not wasting his time.

The issue was raised that Mr Zimmermann may think he had a defence argument regarding the visibility of the sign.

Mr Walker then vacated his plea in the circumstances and a hearing date was set for the matter.

With regard to not giving his name and details, Mr Zimmermann said "it all happened so quickly”.

"When I went to state my name by then it was too late. I had nothing to hide.

"I wasn't aware at the time. Had a bit to drink”.

The matter will return to court in February for a defended hearing.

- Ross Irby